Money galore as KwaZulu-Natal unleashes annual Igugu Awards

The annual Igugu Awards launched in KwaZulu-Natal have been punted as a highly sought-after event, with individual winners taking home R100, 000 in cash.

It will be hosted at the iconic Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in March. The event brings together the crème of the entertainment industry, public servants and ordinary people. It is the first awards of its kind to crown ordinary citizens for their selfless contribution in the communities they live in.

Grand awards honour ordinary citizens

The grand launch was held at the KZN Music House in Greyville. The awards founder, Siyanda “Dj Sndara” Sibiya, told Sunday World that the event celebrates ordinary community heroes who go far and beyond serving society.

“We have community heroes who go the extra mile, but they are never recognised. These are teachers, police, other professions and individuals who make a difference in their communities. For the people in the public sector, it will be a token of appreciation recognising them for being in the coalface of service delivery,” he said.

According to Sibiya, the winners across the 23 categories will go home with a R100, 000 cheque.

“To us, it’s not about the prize money, but the contribution these unsung heroes continue to make in our daily lives. We tried in every way possible to ensure that all sectors are represented. Apart from this, we will also honour known artists who have contributed immensely in the creative industry,” explained Sibiya.

Household names across all sectors

Household names in the KZN music industry such as Dj Bongz of the Awungifanele and Sobuye S’bonane fame, Beast, Zakwe and maskandi artist Qhoshangokwenzakwakhe, were among the artists who graced the launch.

Dj Bongz has since ventured into club ownership and acquired the Viewz Urban Grill and Rooftop. He expressed how the awards were unique and a refreshing concept.

“Most of the time, we only hear of music awards. This concept is most welcome, where ordinary people who shape society will be recognised.

Corporates urged to join in on the project

Corporates should also come on board and support such great initiatives,” he said.

Among the categories include best police station, best police man and policewoman. Best school and best teacher, best mayor, and best hospital. The awards also honour taxi drivers, traditional leaders, best TV and radio show. Best YouTube TV and cleanest township, among others.

