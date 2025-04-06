Money was for a gig, not a bribe, says DJ Finzo 

Well-known Lesedi FM presenter and music compiler, DJ Finzo, has been axed by Lesedi FM over allegations of taking payola from Free State artists.

DJ Finzo, whose real name is Phinel Sefatsa, was sent packing by Lesedi FM programmes manager Mannini Nyokong last week after he admitted to have taken money from the Bothaville group called Gesh Lido.

DJ Finzo told Sunday World this week that it was all a lie that he had taken money from the band so that he could put their music on the Lesedi FM playlist.

“I was never fired for taking payola, as that money those guys gave me was for me to play at their gig. This happened in 2023, and it is surprising why something that happened two years ago, is surfacing now,” he said.

“I told Mannini that the R5 000 those guys gave me was for a gig. Even Mannini had a meeting with me and those guys where they complained that they gave me money and that their music was not being played.

“She told them that I did not force them to give me the money,” said DJ Finzo.

He also pointed out that he denied ever taking payola but stated that Nyokong stressed that the cash he had taken was indeed a bribe.

“Mannini took the matter to the human resources department and a decision was taken that I should be fired.

“The same Mannini worked with the other music compiler, who is also a radio presenter at the station to pin this whole thing on me, so that I could be fired. DJ Lovers is a friend of Gesh Lido, and he worked with Mannini to get rid of me.

“I have been with the station for the past 15 years, and why now is this thing that happened in 2023 being brought forward to destroy me?

“Who gave you that story? Please don’t write this story as it is going to destroy my family and my life,” he pleaded.

DJ Finzo also said that people know that he is suicidal, and that if the story is published, he said, he would contemplate -taking his life as he could not face the world over the drama caused by payola.

“This whole thing of being fired for payola nonsense has taken a toll on me. I can’t even face the world as I feel dejected.

“I spoke to my colleagues at the station and my bosses, and they are giving me moral support, but Mannini is evil, and she decided to take this matter further with the SABC bosses in Johannesburg just to protect herself, even though she told Gesh Lido that I never forced them to give me money.

“This is BS of the highest order. I tried to speak to Mme Mamontha Motaung (Lesedi FM business manager), but she told me that she didn’t want to be involved in matters of programming as her involvement had once put her in trouble herself.

“Please leave the story bro waka,” said an emotional DJ Finzo.

The reality TV star who was part of Moja Love’s Giants of the City reality show stated that he was concerned about the damage the story would do to his child and his aged parents.

“This whole thing is going to destroy many people, including my child and my parents. I took that money for a booking, not for payola. Those guys wanted to know why their music was not being played during the day, and I told them that I was a music compiler for evening shows and that I had nothing to do with putting their music on air.

“Now they come with nonsense claiming that they gave me payola.

“Evil people at Lesedi FM wanted to see me fired and their mission is accomplished. I am weighing my options and even the majority of my colleagues at the station are supporting me as I was fired unfairly,” he said.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane said: “Lesedi FM management can confirm that Phinel “DJ Finzo” Sefatsa is no longer part of the station, as his freelance contract lapsed due to effluxion of time. As such, the SABC will not be drawn into any discussion pertaining to anyone who is no longer within the SABC’s employ”.

