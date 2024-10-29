Monstrous Mpumalanga hailstorm claims lives of four people

A monstrous hailstorm tore through parts of Mpumalanga on Sunday night and Monday afternoon, leaving four people dead and causing widespread devastation.

Communities now grapple with the aftermath, facing destroyed homes, uprooted trees, and power outages that have plunged them into darkness.

In Bushbuckridge, the storm proved fatal.

A flying corrugated iron roof struck a young student from Tsakane. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

In Powerline, a man lost his life when the school roof collapsed on him while he was making his way home, and in Burlington, a woman was hit by falling bricks and a piece of roof.

She was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

“So far, this is the information we have regarding the fatalities. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones,” said Fhumulani Thovhakale, the spokesperson for Bushbuckridge local municipality.

Households disconnected

The powerful storm knocked out electricity and internet services, leaving thousands of households disconnected.

Funeral parlours, taxi rank carriages, and entire vendor stalls were left ravaged. The Bushbuckridge Mall was flooded, with many vehicles damaged due to the hail.

“Most parts of Bushbuckridge are without power following the severe weather conditions that unfolded on October 27,” said Thovhakale.

She noted that the storm caused significant damage to public infrastructure, including high mast lights and water treatment plants, disrupting essential services to already struggling communities.

The uprooted trees and scattered debris have also created hazards on roads and streets, further complicating efforts to restore normalcy.

“We urge motorists to be vigilant of the debris and fallen trees,” Thovhakale said.

The provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said several municipalities have been affected, including Bushbuckridge, Mbombela, and Nkomazi.

The spokesperson for the department, Lindiwe Msibi, confirmed that roofs were torn off in at least 28 homes across Mbombela.

Extent of damage assessed

The areas affected were Clau-Clau, Msholozi, and Mataffin. In Bushbuckridge, two homes were also left roofless.

“We are still assessing the full extent of the damage,” said Msibi.

“Infrastructure, agricultural land, and residential areas have all been severely impacted, and our teams are working tirelessly to provide aid where it is needed.”

Msibi urged communities to stay alert as the possibility of further flooding remains.

“We are advising residents to avoid crossing bridges over flooded rivers or walking beneath overhanging riverbanks.

“Children must be kept away from streams and rivers, and livestock in rural areas should be moved to higher ground,” she said.

With power outages expected to continue for several days, many residents are preparing for a difficult recovery period.

The disruption to water supplies has added to the burden, leaving many families without access to basic necessities.

Examinations continue as planned

Despite the extensive damage, the Mpumalanga education department confirmed that the grade 12 National Senior Certificate examinations continued smoothly.

“The examination is progressing despite damages caused by the heavy storm in some schools last night,” said Jasper Zwane, the spokesperson for the education department.

“Candidates demonstrated remarkable resilience as they sat for their English papers,” Zwane said.

He noted that alternative venues, including local churches and nearby schools, were utilised to minimise disruption.

“Departmental officials are visiting the affected schools to assess the magnitude of the damage and determine the next course of action,” Zwane said.

Cogta confirmed that damage assessments are ongoing across Bushbuckridge, Mbombela, and Nkomazi, where homes and public infrastructure suffered severe damage.

Emergency response teams continue to distribute essential supplies to affected communities while preparing for potential flooding amid further storm warnings.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content