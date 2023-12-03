Moon speaks on his failed plan to buy Maritzburg

If former Bafana Bafana winger Bryce Moon had his way, Maritzburg United would be under his name right now. Moon exclusively told Sunday World that he had tabled “a good offer” to Maritzburg management before the start of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) season.

Moon could not reveal the amount, but it is believed to have been around R10-million. The Maritzburg management turned it down as they had been pushing for R12-million. Had the deal been successful, it would have made Moon the first former player to own a

professional club in Premier Soccer League era.

Maritzburg was relegated from the DStv Premiership in July, and it is the last team Moon played for when he retired in 2017. He now runs an interior design business, BDM Décor and Design, in Pietermaritzburg.

