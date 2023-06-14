Moonlighting municipal director lands deep in the soup

A criminal case against Gabonewe Madikela was adjourned to August even after the state had made its intention clear that it was ready to proceed with trial.

Madikela took the stand at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Mogwase, North West on Wednesday to answer to charges of theft involving her salary. This after the 39-year-old was arrested by the Hawks on March 27.

Madikela was previously employed as the director of local economic development by the Moses Kotane local municipality in Mogwase, a position she held from April to September 2022 with an all-inclusive annual salary of more than R1-million.

Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in North West, said: “It is alleged that in March 2022, the accused applied for study leave from 30 March 2022 to 24 May 2022 with a confirmation letter from an institution of higher learning.

“On 29 March 2022, she applied for 39 days of annual leave from 8 May 2022 to 27 June 2022 with the municipality granting her leave on both applications.

“Towards the end of the annual leave, she submitted sick notes from a private medical facility in Akasia purportedly issued by her doctor and indicating that she was sickly and hospitalised.”

The Hawks’ investigation found that during the period of her leave and purported illness, she had been employed by the department of water and sanitation as a director while still earning a salary from the Moses Kotane local municipality.

The investigation revealed that the reasons provided for her leave were false, including the supporting documents from the institution of higher learning, as well as the medical certificates she provided as proof.

