More bad weather ahead for KZN as search continues for two flood victims

The province of KwaZulu-Natal is bracing for more inclement weather on Thursday after the South African Weather Services warned of thunderstorms that could lead to localised flooding.

Weather forecasters predict that the conditions could lead to flooding on major roads and bridges. This will pose a significant threat to infrastructure and public safety. Residents should also prepare for the possibility of hail and strong, damaging winds.

Many areas affected

This is going to affect Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Ethekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe and Inkosi Langalibalele Escourt.

It will also affect Inkosi Langalibalele Sobabili, Mkhambathini, Mpofana Giants Castle, Mpofana Mooi River, Msinga, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Okhahlamba, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, uMngeni, uMshwathi, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti and Umzimkhulu.

The province is reeling from the impact of severe weather that recently caused significant damage. Notably within the uMshwathi (New Hanover) local municipality in the Midlands. Search and rescue teams are still trying to locate the bodies of two people who were swept away during Sunday’s storm. The Injisuthi river had burst at the seams and flooded a nearby settlement.

Three people were swept away. And the body of a female was recovered on Monday by emergency service teams. The search continues for the other two.

In preparation for the forecasted bad weather, the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) in the province, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said that all disaster teams across the affected districts have been activated to ensure a speedy and coordinated response to any incidents.

MEC says teams are mobilised

“Our teams are mobilised, and we are working closely with all affected municipalities. The recent devastation in areas like uMshwathi is a stark reminder of the power of these weather systems. We urge every resident to take this warning seriously and comply with safety instructions,” Buthelezi said.

He added that disaster management teams will proactively monitor critical routes across the province. Particularly those prone to flooding. They will work in collaboration with the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and municipal police services.

He pleaded with communities residing in low-lying areas and informal settlements to move to higher ground. Especially as soon as conditions begin to deteriorate. And he urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads and ensure they follow all traffic and safety protocols.

