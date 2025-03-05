More misery in store for Gautrain commuters

There will be no train service between Rosebank and Park stations this weekend, adding more misery on Gautrain commuters in a space of a week.

The Gauteng-based 80km high-speed express commuter train system stated that the suspension of service was necessary to complete the final repairs on the tunnel.

This follows the suspension of rail service between Park Station and Rosebank in February due to illegal borehole excavation.

The Gautrain spokesperson, Dr Kesagee Nayager, has stated that there will be no train service between these two stations this weekend from Saturday at 5am to Sunday at 2.30pm.

Full train service to resume on Monday

“The train service between every other stop will continue to run on time and without interruption,” said Nayager.

“In the event of an emergency, a bus service will run between Park Station and Rosebank Station to carry people between the two stations.”

Nayager expressed regret for the inconvenience that this weekend’s repairs will cause to travellers between Park Station and Rosebank.

“The full train service will be available from the start of operations on Monday morning.”

Following last week’s disruption of the road transport service due to a wildcat strike by Gautrain bus service drivers, commuters experienced inconveniences, which led to the suspension of the train service between the two stations.

Last week, Gautrain told Sunday World that it had suspended employees for allegedly skipping work.

Upon investigation, Sunday World was informed by a reliable source that the workers stopped working due to buses’ licence discs that have not been renewed since 2022.

Union plans legal action

The workers were supported by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

The workers’ union said it had inspected the buses and agreed that they were in bad shape to be used for passenger service.

Thobani Nkosi, the regional secretary for Samwu, affirmed the source’s claim and said the union is suing the employer for unfair dismissal.

“The reason the employees resorted to work stoppage was that they could not operate buses in that state. We have seen the buses,” said Nkosi.

“If they continued working, their lives were going to be at risk, and this was compromising their licences because they get tickets and the company forces them to pay for those [traffic fines].”

