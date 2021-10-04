REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Education

More MUT students speak out against the ‘sex for marks’ scandal

By Sandile Motha
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 08: General view during the students protest for increased government funding for tertiary education at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on April 08, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. According to media reports, the students are demanding the scrapping historical debt and financial exclusion, as well as access to free registration, computers and data. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Johannesburg- Though Nozipho Mnguni has graduated from the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), the sexual violence, which she allegedly suffered at the hands of an academic at the institution, continues to haunt her post-tertiary life.

Mnguni, 23, a chemical engineering graduate, is one of many past and present students who claim they were sodomised and coerced into exchanging sexual favours for marks at the KwaZulu-Natal-based institution located in Umlazi township.

Speaking of her ordeal to Sunday World, she said it all began during her second year of study when the alleged perpetrator would randomly comment about her body, saying, “I can take good care of you”.

