More rhythm and blues vibes for Anthony Hamilton fans on the cards

Grammy Award winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton will grace South Africans with an extra show this September.

Hamilton, who was initially meant to perform on the 23rd of September only , will also have another show on Heritage Day, September 24 at Sun Bet Arena, Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria.

According to a statement issued by Hands On Production, the extra show comes as a result of the show selling 90 percent of the tickets.

Dubbed” Up Close and Personal with Anthony Hamilton” the two concerts are expected to draw the artists from all walks of life.

“Up Close & Personal with Anthony Hamilton fans are encouraged to wear their traditional outfits that showcase their heritage. “It’s a night where the music and the people meet. A place where memories and dreams dance together to create hope and happiness,” reads the statement.

The production also noted that the added concert will also be an excellent way to honour the heritage month.

“It’s an excellent way to celebrate Mzansi’s heritage month while two-stepping to this incomparable star’s timeless music where he shares the highs and lows of love, heartbreak, loss, pain, happiness and nearly every emotion,”reads the statement.

Hamilton, who is no stranger to the South African soil, will be joined on stage by The Ton3s (formerly known as The Hamiltones) and some of South Africa’s top artists and DJs for this historic event.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.