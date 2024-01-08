More suspects linked to Soshanguve killings due in court

Four more people suspected of having taken part in the killing of four people in Soshanguve, northern Pretoria early on New Year’s Day have been arrested.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearances on Tuesday following their apprehension by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team at the weekend.

The suspects were nabbed in different places around Pretoria on Saturday.

According to the Hawks, this has increased the number of suspects to six. Two others are already behind bars and have appeared in court already.

Firearms confiscated

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the group was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks’ team that is based in the capital.

Three firearms, an AK-47, and two pistols were confiscated during the arrest.

“The suspects, three males and one female, were arrested on Saturday night in various areas around Pretoria, which brings the total number of arrested suspects to six,” said Mbambo.

“The suspects will appear at the Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.”

Mbambo said the other two suspects who were arrested soon after the attack, Sipho Kgomo and Tshepo Mosemeni, are due back in court on January 12.

Siblings among the dead

According to media reports, three assailants approached a car in which two of the victims were in. The other two deceased were relaxing outside the vehicle.

The mass shooting happened while many people in the area were still in a celebratory mood hours after the dawn of a new year.

Two of the deceased were siblings – a police constable Mpho Kgobotlo who worked at the OR Tambo International Airport and his 14-year-old sister.

Kgobotlo’s girlfriend was also shot dead, as well as the fourth victim who is yet to be identified.

Recent reports say that Soshanguve’s Block P is notorious for its drug scourge and a large number of young people who are fast becoming drug addicts.

Some young people have reportedly joined gangs to facilitate their drug-dealing, as well as to eke out a living.

