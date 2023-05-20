More than 50 mobile clinics handed over to rural areas of EC

MEC for the Department of Health in the Eastern Cape Nomakhosazana Meth has handed over more than 50 mobile clinics to the deep rural areas of the province to aid with basic health needs.

The 54 mobile clinics were given up for service on Thursday at the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane, East London.

Meth handed over the 54 out of the 137 mobile clinics procured by the department. She said the department spent R54-million on the project.

The MEC said even though the country has the largest number of health facilities, an addition service serves as assurance that the people in villages have access to health services.

“We are using these to reach out to the deep rural areas where it is difficult to access a clinic that is 5kms away. This time around we are going to have 4x4s that will go to the places that have bad roads.

“These are upgraded clinics because there is innovation, technology, air conditioners, infection control and sinks for workers to keep their hands clean before and after they attend to patients,” said Meth.

She further revealed that the department has recently employed 15 420 professionals since April 2022.

“We are excited that these mobile clinics will be of use because there is a solid human resource personnel deployed to them. As part of deploying to our clinics and hospitals we will make sure that these particular mobile clinics have enough personnel to be able to help our people.”

