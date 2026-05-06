More than 500 taxis impounded in Gauteng transport crackdown

A law enforcement operation conducted by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) has led to over 500 taxis and vehicles being impounded in April.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela confirmed the vehicles’ seizure in a media statement on Wednesday, commending the work of the GTI for their dedication and professionalism in traffic law enforcement efforts, particularly in the public transport sector.

Law enforcement operations across Gauteng

Diale-Tlabela explained that the operation came after GTI officers, in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), conducted intensified law enforcement operations across the province, resulting in the impoundments and the discontinuation of over 500 minibus taxis in the month of April 2026.

“During the month, targeted enforcement operations were conducted across the province, focused on key public transport corridors identified as high-risk for non-compliance and road safety violations. These included those in the major metropolitan areas of Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane.

“Officers discontinued over 500 minibus taxis for being unroadworthy, while a further 573 vehicles were issued with discontinue notices pending compliance.

“Discontinuations were as a result of serious mechanical faults ranging from defective braking systems, worn tyres, non-functional headlights, faulty brake lights and indicators, as well as cracked windscreens.

“In addition, 44 private vehicles were impounded in the City of Ekurhuleni for failing to meet minimum road safety standards.”

Infringement notices for non-compliant operators

GTI officers also issued infringement notices to non-compliant operators:

• More than 4 000 manual infringement notices were issued; and

• A total of 4 161 electronic infringement notices were processed using the inspectorate’s advanced e-Force technology.

Further violations uncovered during operations included:

• 957 minibus operators found operating without valid driving licences; and

• 387 minibuses operating without valid licence discs.

The operations also resulted in the arrest of 14 motorists for serious offences, including driving under the influence (DUI), bribery, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and damage to state property.

Immigration papers also checked

One individual was arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

“The inspectorate’s operations form a critical part of the provincial government’s broader strategy to enhance law-enforcement visibility aimed at dealing with non-compliant practices, whilst also deterring would-be offenders against road infrastructure vandalism and theft.

Said Diale-Tlabela: “The discontinuation and impoundments of unsafe vehicles is not merely an enforcement measure; we see it as a necessary intervention to protect the lives of commuters and all road users.

“These actions must serve as an indicator that criminal conduct and reckless behaviour on our roads will not go unpunished. Reckless drivers beware, you will be apprehended and face the full might of the law,” she warned.

“With a complement of 96 officers deployed strategically across the province, the inspectorate will continue with its ongoing efforts to restore order, combat criminality, and improve compliance with road traffic legislation, particularly within the public transport sector.”

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