Mother, 2 kids unharmed as car bursts into flames in Durban

A mother and her two children escaped injury when their car burst into flames on the N2 in Umdloti, north of Durban.

KZNVIP Medics responded to the scene around 9.30am on Saturday March 1.

Paramedics found the traumatised family standing by the side of the road watching their car in flames.

Durban metro fire department extinguished the flame but the car had already been destroyed. Details of the vehicle such as model and make were not available at the time of going to press.

Huge roadblock south of Johannesburg

Gauteng traffic police, wardens and police conducted a roadblock south of the province.

The operation was focused on enforcing traffic laws, road safety and combatting criminal activity.

The authorities searched each passing vehicle for contraband and screened drivers for intoxication.

On Friday evening, at least six men armed with firearms, robbed a business on Nandi Drive.

They assaulted the security officer then stole multiple cell phones and electronic devices.

Robbers escaped in an unknown vehicle

They fled the scene towards the nearby township of KwaMashu in a silver sedan with an unknown registration number

KZNVIP Medics assessed the injuries suffered by the multiple staff members and the security officer.

On Thursday, around 9.30am, members of the Welkom Public Order Policing Unit raided the 2010 Village in Thabong.

They arrested neighbours for suspected drug dealing. Police discovered and seized bags of Kat, Mandrax tablets and an undisclosed amount of cash from the adjacent homes.

A 25-year-old and 40-year-old were arrested for suspected drug dealing. Police commended the community for providing the valuable information that led to the arrests.

“We encourage residents to continue working with law enforcement to combat crime and ensure the safety of our communities,” police said

The suspects will appear in the Welkom magistrate’s court soon.

Additional reporting by Arrive Alive

