Mother accused of killing her children dies

The police have confirmed the death of the mother who killed her four children with a sledgehammer last week Wednesday in Engcobo, Eastern Cape.

According to a statement released by the police on Sunday, Nomboleko Simayile was in police custody when she reported that she was not feeling well, but she did not disclose what the nature of the sickness was.

The 32-year-old was later taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, where she died.

Police spokesperson in the province Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the cause of death is yet to be established, once the postmortem has been conducted.

“She had already appeared in Engcobo Magistrate court on murder charges, but the case was remanded to the 29th November 2022 for a formal bail hearing. An Inquest docket has been registered for investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID),” said Kinana.

Simayile was arrested immediately after the horrific incident as she allegedly admitted to murdering her children in her home village.

At the time of her death, the circumstances which led to the killing of children were still under the investigation.

