Mother and daughter served with life sentences for murders

Slindile Zamisa, 43, and her 23-year-old daughter Andile were handed a lifetime behind prison walls for the gruesome murders of Simangele Simamane and her daughter Sbongakonke Mthembu in October 2020.

The mother and daughter were reported missing on October 5 2020, having been last seen at the residence of Slindile, two houses away from their home.

The Durban High Court found the pair guilty of the murders on Thursday. They were also sentenced to 11 years in jail for kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the bodies of Simangele and Sbongakonke, who were 36 and 12 years old at the time, respectively, were found along the Lwandle Drive in KwaDabeka.

The corpses, with multiple injuries and strangulation marks, had been stuffed in a suitcase when they were discovered by a member of the community.

“Slindile, Andile, Nomfundo Ngcobo and Lwandle Ngcobo, who was 12 years old at the time, duly furnished the police with their statements and thereafter disappeared without a trace.

“Astute police investigations then led the investigating officers to a minibus which was used to transport the dead bodies from the original crime scene to where they were dumped,” said Mkhwanazi.

He explained further: “The owner of the minibus, Sthembiso Lamula, 42, who was a boyfriend to Slindile, was consequently arrested and pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory to the fact. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in the crime.

“The long arm of the law was also able to locate the four fugitives from their hiding spot, and they were brought to justice.

“On 25 April 2021, Nonfumdo pleaded guilty on one count of murder and was subsequently handed a 20-year prison sentence.”

Mkhwanazi said the trial for the youngest suspect, 15-year-old Lwandle, is ongoing. She is expected back in court again on Monday.

