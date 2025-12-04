Mother, daughter granted bail in R4m Pam Golding fraud case

A 41-year-old woman and her elderly mother have been released on bail after appearing in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of theft, fraud, and the unlawful interception of data.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela confirmed that Zandile Muthwa and her 71-year-old mother, Pulane, were each granted bail of R1 000.

Directive to pay millions of rand

According to Mavimbela, the case comes from an incident in which Pam Golding Properties received an email purportedly from a client directing the company to transfer more than R4-million into a Nedbank account.

The payment was made, but the real client later alerted the company that the funds were not reflecting in their account.

A police investigation revealed that the bank account used in the transaction was registered to Zandile Muthwa, who has no connection to the company or its clients.

Further investigation showed that once the funds were deposited, they were quickly dispersed into several other accounts, including one belonging to the elderly mother. An amount of R85 000 was allegedly transferred into her account.

The case has been postponed to March 24 for further investigation.

Nabbed for farm murder, robbery

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Hendrik Chimole, who was arrested in connection with the murder and robbery case that occurred on a farm in Tolwe village in Limpopo, appeared before Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The incident claimed the life of 77-year-old Attie Mahne, who was found tied up and unconscious inside his farmhouse and later declared dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Several items were reportedly stolen during the attack, including a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The farmer’s firearm, a .38 Special Revolver, as well as six live rounds of ammunition, was recovered during the arrest.

He was remanded in custody, and the matter was postponed for the appointment of legal aid representation.

The accused will appear before the Tolwe Periodical Court on Thursday.

