Mother of pupil burnt with boiling water takes him out of school

The mother of a pupil who was scalded with boiling water by a fellow pupil at Mathews Phosa College has taken her child out of the school. She is looking for a new school for him.

The high school is based in Schoemanskloof, east of Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. It was established in 1994 “to prepare learners for future careers in Science and Commerce”.

Sustained injuries

The 39-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, told Sunday World on Thursday that her 18-year-old child told her that he does not want to go back to the school after a fellow pupil allegedly shoved a kettle of boiling water he was carrying.

The injured pupil was in grade 10 last year. The alleged perpetrator was also in grade 10 last year and is also 18-years-old.

The incident happened on the morning of November 3 last year at the boarding section of the school.

“My child is going to a new school. I am completing forms as we speak. I took him out for obvious reasons. He was traumatised after the incident. And he told me he did not want to go back to the school. After he finished his final examinations and got his report card, I did not register him at that school for this year,” said the woman.

School allegedly lied about expelling culprit

The woman said a few weeks after the incident she was informed by the school’s managing director Patcy Struwig that the pupil who allegedly shoved the kettle at her son was expelled from the school.

However, the woman says her son told her that the alleged perpetrator was back at the school.

“I called the class teacher to find out if the other learner was expelled or not and he did not answer my calls. I did not call the director because this whole situation has drained me. The school is not serious about handling this matter. They are not bothered by it, and I have lost interest in running after them,” said the woman.

Wants action taken against bully

The woman said there should be consequences for what happened to her child.

“Bullying is an issue at schools and some form of punishment should be meted out against the other child. It would be extreme to say the other child should be taken to jail. But there should be consequences for his actions. I am not sure what kind of consequences,” said the woman.

Sunday World has seen pictures showing the burn scars that her son sustained after the incident. A portion of the skin on his nose, mouth and chest was peeled off.

College declined to comment

“I have nothing to say to you, I do not like what happened. This [incident] was splashed all over social media and the news, I have nothing to say to you. I will give you my lawyer’s number so that you can call him,” said Struwig.

When asked for the lawyer’s phone, Struwig changed her mind and refused to give us the lawyer’s number. Then she hung up the phone on this journalist.

Case of assault

In November last year, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed the incident. He said a case of assault was opened at the Ngodwana police station.

“Detectives will be visiting the school to continue with their investigations. They will speak to the victim and alleged suspect,” said Mohlala at the time.

This week, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the case has been handed over. He said the docket was sent to the Mpumalanga Director of Public Prosecutions on December 6. It was sent for a decision to be taken on whether to prosecute.

NPA to make decision

“The police investigators are waiting for the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA),” said Mdhluli.

Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the case docket was “receiving attention, and a decision whether to prosecute is not yet taken”.