Mothibistad rapist served with a life sentence

Lesetja Anthony Keikabil was handed down a life sentence by the Mothibistad Regional Court on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, dubbed the Mothibistad rapist, was found guilty of the double rape of women aged 39 and 18 between 2019 and 2022.

Police spokesperson Sergio Kock said: “On 29 April 2019 at about midnight the female victim, 39, came from a tavern in Mothibistad when her friends asked her to drop off the accused with her vehicle.

“When the victim stopped at the house of the accused, he assaulted and raped her several times. The victim managed to call her boyfriend and friends who apprehended the suspect and handed him over to the police.

“Bail was opposed but later granted to the accused.”

Kock further detailed the second rape that the suspect committed.

“On 08 June 2022 at about 02:00, Keikabile struck again, while out on bail. He offered a female, 18, who was selling food at a tavern in Mothibistad, a lift home in his vehicle.

“He drove off with her using the same modus operandi and raped her several times. Police traced and arrested the accused three days later.

“Keikabile was found guilty and sentenced for both rape cases on 09 May 2023.”

Kock detailed Keikabile’s sentence.

“For the first rape he received, count 1 rape life imprisonment, count 2 rape life imprisonment. For the second rape he was sentenced with count 3 rape and a 15 years’ imprisonment and count 4 rape with an added 15 years’ imprisonment. Count 3 and 4 will run concurrently with sentences in count 1 and 2.”

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola praised detective Keitshwaretswe Schoeman of the Kuruman Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences (FCS) Unit for her meticulous investigation that led to the perpetrator being caught.

“Gender-based violence and femicide remains one of the priorities of the SAPS and perpetrators of these heinous crimes will feel the full might of the law and will surely be granted no impunity,” said Otola.

