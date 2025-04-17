Mothotlung residents battle as taps run dry for two weeks

Residents of Mothotlung, outside Brits, have pleaded with Madibeng Local Municipality to work hard on their water infrastructure to make sure that the community has clean running water.

It has been two weeks since the North West township has been without drinkable water, and residents say they are scared to take it to the streets. They fear a repeat of 2014, when they tried engaging the government by protesting. The incident left four people dead.

They say the water problem in Moth0tlung was escalated by people who come from other areas to work at the mines.

Overpopulated due to new mines in area

A resident, Funky Mahlangu, said the municipality needs to address the situation.

“We are now overpopulated because we have a lot of mines here. So the reservoir that used to supply water to us is not enough anymore,” said Mahlangu. He added that the municipality was failing to invest in new infrastructure to keep up with the consumption demand.

They have been engaging with the municipality to help them out, but nothing is happening, he said.

“They like it when we protest, and now we would rather not do that. I am a victim of the 2014 protest. I got injured and am now living with scars resulting from that protest.”

Another resident, Boikie Molatlhiwa, said taking a bath was a luxury.

Situation becoming a health hazard

“Here you take a bath and use that water to do your laundry and reserve the used water to water your plants,” he said.

According to Statistics SA, Mothotlung has over 11 600 residents. Almost 98% of its households use flushing toilets.

For Maria Vilakazi, the situation is a nightmare.

“We are at the top side of the township, so most of the people who are lucky are the ones who stay at the bottom side. The municipality has provided us with water tanks that they refill time and again. But it is not enough; we queue for water, and if you are not lucky, you can go back home with an empty bucket. That is how serious this water issue is,” she said.

Madibeng Local Municipality spokesperson Tumelo Tshabalala promised to respond after speaking to relevant officials within the municipality.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content