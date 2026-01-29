LDV SA to shake up bakkie, SUV segments with first shipment of Terron 9, D90

LDV South Africa (LDV SA) has just announced the arrival of the first shipment of its all-new Terron 9 double-cab bakkie and D90 large SUV, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion across South Africa and neighbouring markets.

Previously known as Leyland DAF Vans, LDV is a historic British commercial vehicle brand that was founded in 1896. It is now owned by China’s largest automaker, SAIC Motor Corporation.

With dealerships nationwide preparing to welcome the new models, customers will soon be able to experience LDV’s bold new entrants firsthand, as the Chinese-owned brand sets its sights firmly on South Africa’s fiercely competitive bakkie and SUV landscape.

Terron 9 guns for double-cab market

The LDV Terron 9 will be offered in Premium and Flagship specifications, both designed to blend rugged workhorse capability with premium comfort and technology.

The Terron 9 enters one of South Africa’s most hotly contested segments and will take the fight directly to established players such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Amarok and GWM P500.

According to data insights and market intelligence company Lightstone Auto, the Ford Ranger retained its position as South Africa’s most popular double-cab bakkie in 2025, recording 20,856 units sold, followed by the Toyota Hilux with 16,869 units and the Isuzu D-Max (locally nicknamed Nogwaja) with 9,184 units.

LDV SA believes the Terron 9’s competitive pricing and high specification will appeal strongly to buyers seeking value without compromise.

Key Terron 9 features include 8-way electric heated, ventilated and massaging seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting, heated steering wheel, front and rear differential locks and a tailgate with an integrated step. The Flagship model further introduces a market-first openable rear panel, a feature not previously offered in South Africa’s double-cab segment.

Powered by a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, the Terron 9 is designed to deliver confident performance both on and off the road.

Pricing will start from R779 900 for the premium edition and R849 900 for the flagship.

D90 takes aim at full-size SUV segment

Positioned as a premium family SUV, the LDV D90 will be sold locally in a single, fully loaded flagship specification. It enters the large SUV category and will compete directly with the Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and GWM Tank 500.

Powered by a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine, the D90 combines strength and refinement, offering three independent differential locks, 8-way electric heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, ambient lighting, a 220V power outlet, dual wireless charging pads, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and an integrated dash camera.

Pricing for the D90 will start from R899 900.

Confident statement of intent

“With the arrival of the Terron 9 and D90, LDV is making a confident statement in two of South Africa’s most important vehicle segments,” said Neil Barker, chief operating officer of LDV SA. “These models represent a new chapter for the brand, one that blends bold design, advanced technology and compelling value.”

As competition intensifies in both the bakkie and SUV markets, LDV SA is positioning itself as a serious contender for buyers seeking modern features, strong performance and premium comfort at aggressive price points.

SW Motoring will conduct a review of both products as soon as test vehicles become available in LDV SA’s media fleet.

