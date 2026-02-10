Audi SA beefs up premium market position and product momentum

At the recent annual Volkswagen Group Africa Indaba attended by SW Motoring, Audi South Africa outlined its strategic priorities for the year ahead, reaffirming a focus on product momentum, performance leadership and sustained long-term brand growth in the local market.

Presenting the brand update in Gqeberha, Audi South Africa head Markus Schuster said the company’s progress reflects a premium market that remains competitive, resilient and highly discerning, despite broader economic pressures.

Schuster revealed that Audi sold 5,350 vehicles in South Africa in 2025, securing a 17% share of the premium market.

This performance placed Audi in second position among premium brands, ahead of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and behind market leader BMW South Africa.

The announcement underscored Audi’s renewed momentum in a fiercely contested segment while reinforcing South Africa’s position as the brand’s largest market on the African continent.

Heritage as a foundation for progress

Audi’s strategy continues to draw strongly from its engineering heritage. In 2025, the brand celebrated 45 years of quattro all-wheel-drive technology, a system that redefined traction and performance when it was introduced and remains central to Audi’s identity today.

The technology continues to resonate locally, with more than 62 233 quattro-equipped vehicles sold in South Africa since 1977, highlighting a long-standing connection between Audi and performance-focused customers.

This year also marks 50 years of Audi’s iconic five-cylinder engine, a powertrain that achieved cult status locally after being introduced in the early 1980s with the Audi 100, later known as the Audi 500.

That legacy lives on today in the acclaimed 2.5 TFSI engine, most notably featured in the Audi RS 3.

Market progress and performance strength

Audi’s 2025 performance was supported by a steady cadence of product introductions, including the Audi RS Q8 performance, the Audi A5 Sedan, and the latest Audi S3.

The Audi Q3 remained the brand’s top-selling model locally, complemented by consistent demand across the A1 and Q5 ranges.

Audi Sport continued to play a meaningful role in driving brand desirability, with South Africa ranking third globally for Audi Sport share relative to total Audi sales, a notable achievement for a market of its size.

“Audi’s 2025 performance reflects a premium market that is still active and discerning,” said Asif Hoosen, head of retail, planning and supply chain at Audi South Africa.

“Customer interest spans across the portfolio, from core models through to Audi Sport. Our focus is on building from this foundation and continuing Audi’s upward trajectory.”

Focused momentum into 2026

Looking ahead, Audi South Africa confirmed a clear product roadmap for 2026. This includes the arrival of the all-new Audi Q3 and Audi Q5, alongside the introduction of the Audi RS 5, further strengthening the brand’s performance credentials.

Parallel to product expansion, Audi continues to invest in the ownership experience. Audi Assured, the brand’s guaranteed future value finance solution, offers customers greater certainty around residual values, while every new Audi is delivered with a 5-year/100 000km Audi freeway maintenance plan, extendable to up to 15 years or 300 000km.

Audi’s national network of 26 active dealerships supports these offerings, ensuring consistent sales and after-sales support throughout South Africa.

Formula One: a defining global milestone

Audi’s entry into Formula One in 2026, competing as a full factory team under the Audi Revolut F1 Team banner, represents a defining chapter in the brand’s global journey.

For Audi South Africa, the programme provides an opportunity to connect local audiences more closely to Audi’s performance ambition on the world stage.

“Audi is entering its next chapter with clarity and confidence,” said Schuster. “Our focus is on sustained product momentum, a refined portfolio and a compelling ownership proposition, while remaining true to the performance DNA that defines the four rings.”

With a strengthened market position and a focused strategy, Audi South Africa enters 2026 with renewed ambition and competitive intent.

