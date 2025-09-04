Chinese car sales surge in South Africa as buyers seek more value for money

South Africans are increasingly turning to Chinese-made cars, with sales of used Chinese vehicles jumping by 89% in the first half of 2025, according to a recent report by car magazine AutoTrader.

This is after the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued urgent recalls for five vehicle brands due to safety issues.

Brands like BYD, Omoda, and Jaecoo led the charge, with sales soaring by 637%, 99%, and 168%, respectively.

While these numbers are impressive, in a statement, AutoTrader shared that Chinese brands are still growing from a smaller base compared to well-known automakers.

However, their affordable prices are catching the attention of local buyers.

“Whereas brand cachet was once a concern, many buyers are now prioritising value over other aspects [such as brand and prestige]. And they; demand more from their cars, such as safety, luxury features, and technology, at a decent price,” the statement said.

Online interest booming

Online interest in Chinese cars is also booming. Searches for these vehicles on AutoTrader’s platform rose by 67% compared to last year, while inquiries climbed by 81%. Views of Chinese car adverts have doubled, showing growing curiosity among buyers.

AutoTrader’s CEO, George Mienie, explained that Chinese automakers are shaking up the market.

“This is more than a sales increase; it’s a structural shift in the market,” he said.

“Chinese automakers have found a way to deliver exceptional value at a fraction of the traditional cost. [This is] offering roughly 80% of what buyers expect for only 60% of the price. That’s changing what South Africans consider possible when it comes to affordability and technology.”

Cars recalled by the NCC

The Ford Mustang [2021-2022] has a faulty low-pressure fuel pump. This may cause the engine to stall while driving, increasing the risk of accidents due to loss of fuel delivery. The Ford Transit Custom [2024-2025] has a defective passenger airbag filter. This could prevent proper airbag deployment during a crash, posing a safety risk.

The BMW X3 [G45] Series has incorrectly manufactured rear seat head restraints. These may fail to provide proper protection in an accident, potentially causing severe injuries.

And the Volkswagen Polo [May 19-23, 2025] has a rear axle issue. The bolts are said to not be properly secured. And that could lead to loss of control while driving if the axle detaches.

Hino 500 Series Buses [2018-2025] have a steering defect. This involves an improperly torqued drag link or missing split pins that could result in loss of steering control.

