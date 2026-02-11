Hyundai SA targets 2026 domination after strong performance last year

Hyundai Automotive South Africa (Hyundai SA) is not shy about its intentions for 2026. Fresh off a strong 2025 performance, the Korean brand has set its sights on what it describes as “market domination” in the year ahead.

Addressing more than 250 delegates at the company’s 2026 Dealer Conference, held in Sun City, North West, under the theme “United for Growth, Driven by Hyundai,” Hyundai SA CEO Stanley Anderson reflected on a year of solid gains while making it clear that the focus now shifts to sustained double-digit growth.

Retaining existing customers

“Our first priority is to look after the customers who already trust our brand,” Anderson told the conference.

“In 2026, we are targeting sustained double-digit growth that will be powered by excellent aftersales and deeper segment penetration.”

Hyundai SA is currently the fourth best-selling automotive brand in the country. And it’s a position it has strengthened through consistent performance in both passenger and light commercial vehicle segments. In 2025, the brand recorded sales growth of more than 19% year-on-year. Total volumes exceeded 36, 000 vehicles.

Head of sales Johan Nel said strong demand across core segments helped the brand grow its market share.

“In 2025, we achieved impressive sales growth of over 19% year-on-year with total volumes exceeding 36,000 vehicles. Strong demand across both passenger and light commercial segments helped us strengthen our market share,” he said.

Three new models to be unveiled

To maintain that upward trajectory, Hyundai SA plans to introduce three new models and two facelifted derivatives in 2026.

Specific product details were not unpacked at the conference. However, in a recent Sunday World Motoring podcast interview, Anderson highlighted key nameplates that will shape the brand’s immediate future. These include the flagship Palisade SUV, the all-new Venue and the refreshed Creta.

These models, he said, play a crucial role in strengthening Hyundai’s presence across entry-level, family SUV and premium segments. The brand has been steadily refreshing its line-up to remain competitive in a market increasingly crowded by new entrants, particularly from China.

Hyundai’s portfolio — known for reliability, competitive pricing and strong aftersales support — remains a key pillar of its strategy. The company emphasised its 100% parts availability and extensive national dealer network as central to building customer trust and long-term loyalty.

Number one market on the continent

Beyond South Africa, Hyundai’s continental leadership also expressed confidence in the local operation. Tarek Mosaad, President and CEO of Hyundai Middle East and Africa, described South Africa as the brand’s number one market on the continent.

“Hyundai Automotive South Africa is our number one market in Africa. And it’s a leading benchmark for performance, customer focus and dealer excellence,” said Mosaad.

“Your great understanding of consumer mobility needs, leadership strength and ambition are key drivers to our continental success.”

With renewed product momentum, a confident dealer network and clear growth targets, Hyundai SA appears determined to consolidate its top-four position and possibly climb even higher in 2026.

