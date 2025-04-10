Indian seven-seater SUV that won’t hit your pocket hard

The latest Mahindra XUV700 model boasts an updated design, giving it a bold look without over-the-top tweaks to allow the seven-seater to remain a family-friendly large SUV.

The 2025 model embodies the spirit of adventure. It offers a perfect blend of performance, comfort and versatility.

It’s unassuming and unobtrusive, blending well into any parking lot.

The Indian automobile is less brash and lairy than some of its Chinese segment competitors, and would appear to have a larger appeal across the market.

It has some standout elements, like the pop-out door handles, which take some getting used to. Also its DRL signature that doesn’t quite look like any other SUV crossover.

Apart from a few marked styling elements, everything else you might find at the mall or school drop-off zone looks like everything else. We did have a few folks stop us and ask about the car, which indicates that the general public is noticing this new styling trend that Mahindra has started with its product range.

Not one for offroad activities

All models are front-wheel drive, which means that the XUV700 isn’t suited for off-road activity. But the occasional gravel drive shouldn’t be a problem.

The suspension may be somewhat firm, but it is perfectly fine for the short suburban commute. Its brakes are progressive in feel, and they bring the XUV neatly to a stop without feeling grabby.

The throttle programming is spot on, with immediate response when applying pressure to the pedal. There is no delay in pedal input and engine speed progression.

Mahindra offers the XUV700 with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 149kW and 380Nm.

It’s mated with a six-speed automatic transmission sourced from Aisin. The XUV700 may be big, but it is surprisingly nimble. It can do the 0-100km sprint in 9.5 seconds and shifts gears seamlessly. Mahindra puts the XUV700 fuel economy at 12.3km/L. However, the bulky SUV can return the fuel economy of less than 10.5km per litre through smoother driving.

The interior of the XUV700 has three rows of seating. However, the third row is only for emergency seating, as it reduces the rear cargo zone to almost nothing.

Infotainment screen

The seats, door cards, and dashboard are covered in soft leatherette. Nestled in the dashboard is a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. But it has no wireless connectivity.

If you want smartphone compatibility, you need to tether with a cable. And this is odd, considering the wireless charging bay for smartphones.

Occupants will be comfy with fully automatic climate control. And they can enjoy the scenery through the large windows and panoramic sunroof.

As of January 2025, the Mahindra XUV700 hasn’t been tested by ANCAP or Euro NCAP. But it scored a five-star adult protection rating in Global NCAP tests, which was achieved by crashing testing the Indian-specification vehicle, which only has two airbags.

Safety features

Some of the safety features the Mahindra XU700 boasts are:

Adaptive cruise control

Smart Pilot Assist

Lane keep assist

Traffic sign recognition

Reversing camera

Post-collision braking

Front, front-side and curtain airbags

Blind-spot view monitor

Surround-view cameras

Knee airbag

Adaptive cruise control with stop/go Pricing Mahindra XUV700 2.0T AX5 R495, 199

Mahindra XUV700 2.0T AX7 R551, 399

