LEPAS banks on Chery-backed after-sales muscle ahead of 2026 SA launch

Premium Chinese SUV newcomer LEPAS has moved to reassure South African buyers ahead of its planned market entry in the first quarter of 2026, confirming that its after-sales support will be anchored by the extensive and proven infrastructure of its parent company, Chery South Africa.

As competition intensifies in the country’s lucrative mid-size and large SUV segments, LEPAS says customer confidence and ownership experience will be central to its local strategy.

Rather than building support systems from scratch, the brand will leverage Chery’s established national footprint to deliver what it describes as a premium, high-touch after-sales experience.

Mega warehouse for components

At the core of this ecosystem is a central parts warehouse. The facility spans more than 6,000m² and holding over R180-million worth of genuine components.

The facility delivers a parts fulfilment rate exceeding 98%. Its logistics systems is capable of supplying major centres such as Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town within 48 hours.

In addition, LEPAS customers will have access to a nationwide network of more than 330 certified paint and body repair centres. Its 24-hour roadside assistance programme is already supporting over 100, 000 Chery Group vehicle owners in South Africa.

“After-sales service is a critical part of the LEPAS experience,” said Jay Jay Botes, General Manager of LEPAS South Africa.

“Our objective is to ensure customers feel confident and supported well beyond the point of purchase. We are leveraging Chery’s proven systems and expertise. While carefully tailoring the experience to meet the expectations of premium SUV owners.”

Technical capability will be reinforced through dedicated training centres in Boksburg and Sandton. It will be staffed by specialised teams responsible for ensuring that LEPAS technicians meet the brand’s standards from day one.

Meanwhile, LEPAS dealerships — currently under construction — will feature purpose-built service centres. These are designed to deliver a seamless and efficient ownership experience. And one that is aligned with the positioning of the brand.

Looking to take on tough competitors

“Our dealers are preparing to offer an after-sales experience. One that matches the quality and sophistication of the vehicles themselves,” Botes added. “This is not only about maintenance and repairs. It is also about trust, peace of mind, and long-term relationships with our customers.”

When launched, LEPAS’s initial product line-up, including the L4 and L8 SUVs, is expected to compete directly with established mid-size and large SUV nameplates. These include the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Haval H7, Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda CX-60, Toyota RAV4 and BYD Sealion 6.

Industry observers believe the combination of competitive pricing, strong specifications and a robust after-sales proposition could also make it harder for aspirational buyers to be easily swayed into entry-level premium models such as the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.

By pairing premium positioning with tangible support infrastructure from launch, LEPAS is signalling its intent. One that is not only to enter the South African market, but also to challenge entrenched players on value, ownership experience and long-term peace of mind.

