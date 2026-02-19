Mitsubishi Destinator set to shake up SA’s seven-seat SUV market

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has confirmed that its all-new Destinator SUV will arrive in local showrooms in the first half of 2026, as the Japanese brand sharpens its focus on the fiercely contested family SUV segment.

Unveiled globally in 2025, the Destinator has been developed for emerging markets across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Built at Mitsubishi’s Indonesian plant—which also produces models such as the Outlander Sport and Xpander—the newcomer promises a blend of space, technology, and value for money aimed squarely at modern families.

Competition gets tighter

When it lands locally, the Destinator will go head-to-head with some of South Africa’s best-selling SUVs, including the Volkswagen Tiguan and its bigger sibling, the Tayron; the Honda CR-V; the Toyota Corolla Cross; the Mahindra XUV700; the Hyundai Alcazar; and the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

Under the bonnet sits a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 120kW and 250Nm to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.

Five selectable driving modes allow motorists to tailor performance and efficiency to suit different conditions. Mitsubishi has also equipped the Destinator with technologies such as Active Yaw Control to enhance stability and grip across varying road surfaces.

Inside, the focus is firmly on comfort and technology. The cabin boasts a panoramic sunroof, 65-colour ambient lighting, a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and an eight-inch digital instrument cluster. A Yamaha sound system adds a premium touch.

The seven-seater layout combines SUV styling with MPV-like practicality. The second row offers a 40:20:40 split, while the third row folds 50:50, allowing multiple seating and cargo configurations.

Safety gets the priority

Mitsubishi says there are 25 storage compartments throughout the cabin, catering to school runs, road trips, and everyday errands.

Safety has also been prioritised. The Destinator features the latest advanced driver assistance systems, six airbags, and a suite of active and passive safety technologies. It earned a five-star rating in the 2025 ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

“The Destinator is an all-new SUV designed for South African families and explorers alike,” says Lerato Nonyane, general manager of product & marketing at Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.

“With its bold capabilities and versatile design, we are excited to help our customers embark on new journeys while strengthening our presence in the compact SUV segment.”

Mitsubishi will reveal final local specifications and pricing closer to the March 2026 launch. As part of a pre-launch campaign, the first 20 customers to secure a Destinator will qualify for a special purchase price and a mystery prize—an incentive the brand hopes will spark early interest in what could become one of 2026’s most talked-about family SUVs.

