Mitsubishi Motors SA enters next growth phase by appointing new MD

Brietta Trading, the authorised distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Southern Africa and a subsidiary of Motus Holdings Limited, has entered what it describes as a new phase of growth, underpinned by a sharpened focus on brand relevance, customer experience and long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive market.

Central to this “next chapter” is the appointment of Takalani Bruce Mukhola as managing director (MD) of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.

He succeeds Thato Magasa, who has taken up the role of CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles South Africa, another brand launched in 2025 within the Motus stable.

Mukhola has more than two decades of experience in the automotive sector, spanning finance, dealership operations and executive leadership.

Growing company’s market share

According to Brietta Trading, his deep understanding of both the commercial and retail dimensions of the automotive value chain positions him well to unlock the legendary Japanese automotive brand’s full potential in the region.

“My focus will be on ensuring that every product we bring to market, every dealership interaction and every customer experience consistently reflect what the Mitsubishi Motors brand stands for,” said Mukhola.

“With disciplined execution and a strong product offering, I believe Mitsubishi Motors can grow its presence and relevance with customers.”

His appointment comes at a time when the South African new-vehicle market is undergoing rapid change, with intensifying competition from new entrants, particularly Chinese brands.

Mukhola will have his work cut out as brands such as Changan, which only launched locally in 2025, are already achieving sales of around 70 vehicles per month, while Mitsubishi Motors is currently averaging approximately 130 units per month (according to Naamsa data)—highlighting how quickly newer rivals are gaining ground.

As MD, Mukhola’s priorities include growing market share, elevating customer experience across sales, service and parts, and modernising retail and aftersales operations.

Internally, he will also focus on building organisational resilience amid economic volatility while developing future-ready leadership and technical capability within the business.

Supporting the renewed strategic focus is a strengthened product pipeline aimed at reinforcing Mitsubishi Motors’ long-standing reputation for durability and engineering excellence.

Relaunch of iconic Triton bakkie

The brand is set to introduce the new Mitsubishi Destinator in the first quarter of the 2026 calendar year, followed by the relaunch of the iconic Triton bakkie in the second quarter of 2026—a nameplate closely associated with reliability and performance in demanding African conditions.

“Mitsubishi Motors is a brand with genuine substance and a proud heritage,” said Mukhola.

“What excites me most is leading a brand with such strong foundations into its next phase of growth at a time when the automotive industry is evolving rapidly in terms of customer expectations, technology and retail models.”

Prior to his appointment, Mukhola served as franchise executive at Motus, where he led the commercial division responsible for strategic growth and operational excellence across several global commercial vehicle brands.

His career also includes a stint as chief financial officer of Tshwane Rapid Transit, as well as senior leadership roles at Sandown Motor Holdings and e-Logics Group, a division of Imperial Logistics.

Mukhola holds an MBA from the University of Pretoria’s GIBS and an honours degree in accounting sciences and is an active member of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants as an associate general accountant.

