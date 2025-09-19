National Consumer Commission issues recalls for Mercedes-Benz vehicles

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued an urgent recall for 102 Mercedes-Benz vehicles sold in South Africa between 2022 and 2025, citing a critical safety issue with the steering coupling in specific models.

The recall targets two models of the high-end German machine: four Mercedes-Benz EQE-295 and 98 GLC-254 vehicles.

The commission urges owners to immediately contact authorised dealerships for free inspections and repairs.

According to the NCC’s statement released on Thursday, the bolting of the steering coupling in these vehicles may not meet required specifications.

Risk of accidents

This defect could cause the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and steering rack to loosen over time, potentially leading to a loss of vehicle steerability and increasing the risk of accidents.

The affected models include the EQE, with prices starting at about R1.8-million for the EQE 350+ sedan and reaching up to R3-million for the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 SUV, and the GLC, with 2025 models priced from about R1.24-million.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has advised owners to schedule a visit with an authorised dealership, where technicians will inspect the steering coupling, replace it, or repair the affected component at no cost.

The NCC emphasised the urgent need to address the issue. “Recalls are not just routine procedures; they are essential to protecting lives,” it said.

Safety-related recalls

This is not the first recall for the EQE.

Since its debut as a 2023 model, the Mercedes EQE has faced multiple safety-related recalls in markets like the US, primarily due to software faults in the battery and drivetrain systems, as well as other components, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NCC also highlighted its ongoing efforts to monitor vehicle recalls, including recent actions involving other brands.

“Recently, the commission flagged several cars from Ford [the Mustang and Ford Transit Custom], the BMW X3 [G45] Series, and the Volkswagen Polo. Some of these vehicles had airbag issues, low-pressure fuel pump problems, and rear axle issues,” the NCC noted.

The commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and safeguarding South African consumers.

