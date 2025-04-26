New Citroen C3 is bigger and cheaper

The new look Citroen C3 Aircross is arguably not one of the most stylish SUVs, or larger than its European C3 hatchback, but the Indian-built car will give customers a reason to smile since it is more than R100 000 cheaper.

Since its return to the South African shores in 2019, the French brand has continued its legacy of innovation and outrageous styling which appeal to those who wish to project individuality on the road.

Citroen left South Africa in 2016 only to return three years later. The carmaker has since been producing one stylish hatchback and SUV after another. From the C3 to the C5, including the Air-cross, customers have been dazzled.

Citroen admirers couldn’t have hoped for better news than confirmation that the latest head-turning new-look Citroen C3 Aircross would hit the market R105 000 cheaper than its previous European-made guise.

Apart from the lower price, the new Aircross will become a priority family car for most. The brand offers a 7-seater option, which is larger than the Euro-spec model it replaced.

The big question among locals was, how much would this latest version cost in South Africa? Well, Cars.co.za confirmed that the local line-up will again comprise two variants, but the starting price will drop by as much as R105 000. Yes, the new C3 Aircross Max 1.2T 6AT will be priced at R344 900, while the 7-seater version will be R10 000 more at R354 900.

The new made-in-India model will again use the Stellantis group’s familiar turbocharged 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine, generating an unchanged 81 kW and 205 Nm.

At launch, the only transmission on offer will be a 6-speed torque-converter automatic front wheeler. A derivative pairing a manual gearbox with a naturally aspirated engine is scheduled to arrive in the final quarter of the year. Claimed combined fuel consumption is listed as 6.3 L/100 km.

The CC24-series C3 Aircross measures 4 323mm from nose to tail, making it a considerable 181mm longer than the model it replaces. This crossover’s wheelbase comes in at 2 671mm (up 67mm on the outgoing version), while it stands 1 796mm wide and 1 654mm tall. Ground clearance is 200mm.

According to the French automaker, the 5-seater model’s rear headroom and kneeroom are both “class leading”. Interestingly, in the 5+2-seater, the 2nd row is mounted slightly further forward, with its bench splitting in a 70:30 ratio (the smaller section on the kerbside folding and tipping to allow access to the 3rd row of 2 pews).

Citroën describes the removable individual seats in this final row – which benefit from roof-mounted air vents – as “ideal for children”. With these 2 seats removed, the 5+2-seater offers a claimed 511 litre luggage space, a figure that falls to 347 litres with both seats in place but folded down. The standard 5-seater, meanwhile, has a listed luggage capacity of 444 litres.

Standard features for both SA-spec models include 17-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, LED daytime running lights, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. Safety features include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, tyre-pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors and a reverse-view camera.

The Prices in South Africa:

Citroën C3 Aircross Max 1.2T 6AT – R344 900

Citroën C3 Aircross Max 1.2T 6AT 7-seater – R354 900

The prices above include the brand’s standard 5-year/100 000 km warranty and a 4-year/60 000 km service plan (with intervals of 15 000 km)