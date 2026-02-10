OMODA C5 super hybrid car set for local debut in March

Chinese automotive brand OMODA is set to expand its local product offering with the introduction of the new C5 super hybrid system (SHS) model, scheduled to go on sale in South Africa in March 2026.

The latest addition to the popular C5 range brings electrified efficiency to the compact crossover segment while retaining the model’s distinctive coupé-inspired styling and strong value proposition.

As the brand’s best-selling model within OMODA and its sister brand JAECOO, the C5 has become a cornerstone of the marque’s growth strategy.

Last month, the company reported that sales had surged 147% year over year, rising from 5 097 units in 2024 to 12 597 units in 2025 for both brands (OMODA and JAECOO).

The arrival of the C5 SHS variant is expected to further enhance its appeal, particularly among buyers seeking lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions without compromising on performance or comfort.

Powering the C5 SHS is a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 1.83kWh lithium iron phosphate battery.

Efficiency a key highlight

The combined system delivers a healthy 165kW and 310Nm of torque, allowing the hybrid crossover to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.9 seconds.

Power is sent to the front wheels via OMODA’s dedicated hybrid transmission, designed to ensure smooth and seamless power delivery.

While performance figures are competitive, efficiency is a key highlight.

On the combined cycle, the C5 SHS achieves fuel consumption of 5.3L/100km, translating into a driving range of more than 1 000km on a single tank.

CO₂ emissions are rated at 120 g/km, positioning the model as a more environmentally responsible option in its class.

OMODA’s SHS places an emphasis on refinement, with the electric motor handling most low-speed and urban driving duties, while the petrol engine engages as needed.

This set-up contributes to a quieter and more relaxed driving experience, further supported by noise-suppressing glass.

Standard features

In line with expectations for the segment, the C5 SHS will be generously equipped.

Standard features include a 12.3-inch dual-screen infotainment and instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, black leather upholstery, an eight-speaker sound system, a power-operated tailgate; and a sunroof.

Safety is also a priority, with up to 20 advanced driver assistance systems, including blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and lane change assist.

“The upcoming C5 SHS represents the next step in expanding the OMODA lineup, introducing a sophisticated hybrid system that balances strong performance with impressive efficiency,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at OMODA & JAECOO South Africa.

“It offers excellent value for money while delivering a refined and responsible driving experience.”

Further details, including pricing and specifications, will be confirmed closer to the model’s official launch.

