OMODA & JAECOO rev up community spirit as they celebrate record-breaking 2025

OMODA & JAECOO South Africa wrapped up an exceptional year, with a vibrant celebration at Kyalami Shisanyama on December 7, marking not just booming sales, but a renewed commitment to community upliftment.

The lifestyle-flavoured motoring festival brought together customers, ambassadors, partners, and members of the public for a day powered by music, food and giving back.

It was a fitting finale to a standout year in which the two fast-growing marques moved an impressive 11,310 new vehicles in the first 11 months alone, fuelled by aggressive model expansion and a push into electrified mobility.

Delivered on ambitious promises

Both OMODA and JAECOO went into 2025 with ambition. And they delivered. OMODA made waves with the arrival of the all-new C7, a contender in the hotly contested midsize SUV segment. Available in turbo-petrol and plug-in hybrid guises, the C7 brought power and efficiency to the fore.

The petrol model offers 145 kW and 290 N.m from a 1.6-litre engine.

The C7 SHS hybrid packs a punch with 255 kW, 525 N.m and an impressive 105 km all-electric range. This supported by fast charging and an extensive suite of driver-assistance tech.

The popular C5 received a series of upgrades too. The introduction of the Street+ and Style X derivatives brought improved performance, dual-clutch transmissions, multi-link rear suspension and refreshed styling across the range.

Pushing further into premium territory, OMODA also unleashed the C9 SHS. This is a luxury plug-in hybrid boasting a class-leading 150 km electric range. It also has massive 440 kW and 915 N.m, and high-end features such as Nappa leather, dual 12.3-inch screens. A Sony sound system and ventilated seats too.

High-end SUV challenger

It has quickly become a serious challenger in the high-end SUV segment.

JAECOO, meanwhile, broadened its reach with the arrival of the compact J5. The brand is targeted at young families and professionals seeking affordability without compromising on style and features. Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 115 kW and 230 N.m.

The rugged-yet-refined J7 also stepped into the hybrid era with the launch of the J7 SHS plug-in hybrid. With 255 kW on tap and a 90km electric range, it offers a total driving range of over 1 200 km. Thus reinforcing JAECOO’s focus on capability and efficiency.

The year-end bash at Kyalami Shisanyama was a signature blend of motoring culture and Mzansi flavour.

Star-studded lineup

The entertainment line-up read like a festival poster. Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle, DJ Venom, Djy Biza, KO, Zee Nxumalo, Dali Wonga, Nomvelo Makhanya and Nadia Nakai. They all took to the stage, turning the venue into a high-energy summer groove.

Guests arrived with donations and non-perishable food items for the Frida Hartley Shelter. And 100% of ticket revenue was channelled to the charity.

Retail giant SPAR added to the generosity with ten R500 vouchers. Ambassadors later used them to spotlight the cause and encourage participation.

“As we conclude a year defined by growth, this celebration is our way of giving back. Not only to our customers, but to the community as a whole,” said Lungelo Zwane, Brand Manager for OMODA & JAECOO SA.

New models such as the upcoming OMODA C4 are already on the way and several more planned. With these, the brands are gearing up for an even stronger 2026. And with a heavy focus on future-forward, electrified mobility.

