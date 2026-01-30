SA Guild of Mobility Journalists unveils 2026 Car of the Year finalists

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has announced the 18 finalists for the 2026 South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition, marking 40 years of recognising excellence in the local automotive industry.

The finalists were selected from more than 55 new vehicles launched in 2025 and represent the best across multiple segments, from compact hatchbacks and family SUVs to performance and luxury models.

The shortlisted vehicles will now advance to a rigorous three-day evaluation at Zwartkops Raceway in early March.

“Reaching our 40th anniversary is an extremely proud milestone for the competition,” said SA COTY Chairman Thami Masemola. “It reflects decades of independent testing and a shared commitment to recognising vehicles that meet South African motorists’ needs.”

The competition is sponsored by Old Mutual Insure for the third consecutive year. Marketing and communication executive Presodhini Naicker said the awards continue to play an important role in empowering consumers to make informed vehicle choices while reinforcing key road-safety messages.

One-third of this year’s finalists are Chinese brands, highlighting their growing presence in the South African market and the increasing competitiveness of new-energy vehicles. Established manufacturers continue to dominate the performance and luxury categories.

2026 SA Car of the Year finalists (alphabetical order):

Alfa Romeo Junior (2026 World Urban Car finalist) Audi A5 Audi RS Q8 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé BYD Dolphin Surf BYD Shark Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV GWM Haval H7 Hyundai Santa Fe Jetour T2 Land Rover Defender OCTA (2026 World Performance Car finalist) Leapmotor C10 REEV Lexus GX Omoda C7 Opel Grandland Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Volkswagen Tayron Volvo EX90

Following the testing phase, jurors’ scores will be finalised using market data from Lightstone Auto. The Motor Enthusiast’s Choice public vote also returns, allowing South Africans to participate in the process.

The winners of the 2026 South African Car of the Year awards will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg during the first week of May.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content