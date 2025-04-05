The new Chinese bakkie is here to challenge the ordinary

When it comes to bakkies, car enthusiasts have an abundance of options because LVD, a Chinese automaker, is always developing its products.

The brand that came to South Africa in May 2024, begins with the affordability and competitiveness of their vehicles, which may cause rivals such as Ford, Toyota, and Nissan to reconsider their pricing.

The price range is between R480, 000 and R790, 000.

Each new LDV car has a five-year manufacturer warranty for 200, 000km and a five-year service plan for 100,000km.

Different offers

Their vehicles come in different offers, the Pro, Max Pro, and Max Luxe versions of the T60, T60 Elite 4×4 as well as the entry-level LDV T60 Elite 4×2. I recently got an opportunity to test drive each one and saw all of their variations. These include front-end layouts, road feel, leather seats and off-road performance.

The Max is a top spec for many reasons but the one that stood out for me is the comfort and the look that has a pinch of luxury.

I love driving a car that looks aggressive but softer on the inside, which guarantees smooth long drives.

This is testament to their slogan, challenging the ordinary, the Luxe has luxury finishes with leather seats, 19″ alloys and dynamic LED lighting.

I noticed the 360 degree camera. However, a safety feature that stood out for me is the lane departure warning. The car gives you a beeping sound the second the wheels land on the other lane.

The T60 Elite and Pro models have a 2.0-litre single-turb diesel engine producing 120kW and 375Nm powers.

Six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions are available for both.

While the Pro is 4WD exclusively, the Elite has an option between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive with an electric transfer case and low range.

Resonates with the needs and aspirations of locals

Xane Peacock, who is the national sales manager at LDV South Africa, said their mission is clear.

“To deliver vehicles that resonate with the needs and aspirations of South Africans. We strive to provide automotive solutions. Ones that prioritise safety, reliability and quality, ensuring that every journey, whether it’s a daily commute or an adventurous road trip, is safe, comfortable and enjoyable. The LDV T60 Range offers a bakkie for every need and budget, combining power, innovation, and value.”

