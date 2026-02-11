Toyota SA expands Land Cruiser Prado line-up with return of VX-L grade

South Africa’s best-selling vehicle brand, Toyota, has expanded the New Generation Land Cruiser Prado range with the reintroduction of the VX-L grade, broadening customer choice and sharpening the model’s positioning following its successful local launch in 2024.

Last offered on the previous-generation Prado, the VX-L returns as a high-grade derivative aimed at customers who value on-road comfort, refinement and premium design. While still benefiting from the Prado’s renowned versatility and all-terrain credibility.

With its arrival, the local line-up now comprises three distinct grades. The TX, VX-R and VX-L. Each is clearly positioned to serve different lifestyles and usage patterns.

The expanded grade walk allows Toyota to address two clearly defined Prado customer profiles with greater precision. The VX-R continues to cater to traditional Land Cruiser buyers who prioritise rugged off-road performance, durability and adventure-focused design. Its specification and finishes underscore a purposeful, trail-ready character aligned with the Prado’s long-standing heritage.

By contrast, the VX-L is aimed at customers who spend most of their time on-road. And often in urban or lifestyle settings. It places a premium on comfort, technology and visual sophistication. This makes the VX-L particularly attractive to buyers seeking luxury SUV refinement without sacrificing the confidence and capability that have long defined the Prado nameplate.

The TX grade remains the entry point into the Prado family and the price leader. It offers an accessible route into the iconic sub-brand. While retaining Toyota’s core attributes of quality, durability and go-anywhere dependability.

Clear visual and interior differentiation

Toyota has ensured clear differentiation between the VX-R and VX-L. This through both exterior styling and interior finishes. The VX-R adopts a tougher aesthetic. It’s riding on 18-inch alloy wheels and featuring black exterior detailing, material-finish mouldings, side steps with rock rail nuts, and a more functional rear bumper design that reinforces its off-road-first intent.

The VX-L, meanwhile, presents a more polished and premium look. With 20-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured exterior mouldings, a painted rear bumper and illuminated side steps.

Inside, the VX-L elevates the cabin experience with silver metallic interior accents. A leather door trim with additional stitching, and a high-end JBL 14-speaker audio system. This contrasts with the VX-R’s titanium-finish accents, 10-speaker sound system and more utilitarian interior detailing.

Specification highlights and connectivity

Further underlining its on-road focus, the VX-L is equipped with Adaptive Variable Suspension, delivering a more refined and composed driving experience. The TX and VX-R models retain 18-inch alloy wheels with full-size spares optimised for off-road use, while the VX-L also features a full-size spare matched to its 20-inch wheel setup.

All new Prado models are compatible with Toyota’s MyToyota platform and fitted with a connected device that unlocks Toyota Connect services. Customers who opt in gain access to in-car Wi-Fi, including a complimentary 25GB of data, alongside a range of digital convenience features.

In South Africa’s highly contested large SUV segment, the expanded Prado range also tightens the screws on key rivals such as the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Land Rover Defender and Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

By offering a clearly defined three-grade strategy that spans rugged off-road capability, premium on-road comfort and an accessible entry point, Toyota has effectively closed traditional gaps in the segment, making it increasingly difficult for competitors to grow market share without matching Prado’s blend of brand equity, perceived reliability and breadth of choice.

Pricing and ownership

Prado 2.8GD TX – R1, 342,200

Prado 2.8GD VX-R – R1, 500,200

Prado 2.8GD VX-L – R1, 513,300

All Land Cruiser Prado models are sold with a 9-services/90, 000 km service plan and a 3-year/100 000 km warranty. With additional extensions available through Toyota’s nationwide dealer network.

