Toyota tightens grip on SA market with bold hybrid and performance push

South Africa’s best-selling automotive brand, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), has signalled that it is ready to weather intensifying competition and global uncertainty – armed with a refreshed vehicle lineup and a sharpened multi-energy strategy.

Speaking at the brand’s recent ninth annual State of the Motor Industry (SOMI) event in Johannesburg, Toyota executives reflected on a year defined by disruption, new Chinese entrants and shifting consumer demands, yet one in which the Japanese giant maintained its dominance.

TSAM closed 2025 with 148 124 vehicles sold, securing a commanding 24.8% market share and extending its leadership streak to 46 consecutive years.

Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Leon Theron said Toyota’s resilience was anchored in expanded product offerings, more accessible passenger car entry points, Indian-sourced models, and a firm commitment to its multi-pathway strategy.

“In 2025, we remained unwavering in our mission of mobility for all. Despite intensified competition, we maintained our market share and grew our volumes. We welcomed competition, and we remained resilient,” said Theron.

Toyota posted strong performances across key segments, including 33% in Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), 20% in the small car segment, and a dominant 61% in SUVs.

Its truck division, Hino, secured Top 3 status with a 13% market share. However, rival Isuzu Trucks continues to lead the combined medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments—marking 13 consecutive years at the top.

In the premium space, Lexus recorded its highest-ever share at 3.5%, buoyed by record New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales. The Lexus GX alone accounted for 347 of the 1 113 Lexus units sold. BMW South Africa remains the country’s top-selling premium brand, followed by Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

Hybrid and EV offensive

A major highlight was Toyota’s aggressive expansion into electrified mobility.

The company showcased its growing NEV portfolio, including:

Toyota bZ4X—Toyota’s first fully electric vehicle in SA;

RAV4 Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid—aimed at countering rising Chinese PHEV rivals;

Corolla Cross GR-S HEV;

Land Cruiser 300 1M-HEV; and

Lexus RZ and 600e electric models targeting premium EV competitors such as Audi, BMW, Volvo and Mercedes.

Toyota reiterated that it does not believe in a “one-size-fits-all” solution to electrification. Instead, it continues to pursue a multi-pathway strategy spanning hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric, and hydrogen technologies.

The strategy is supported by three pillars:

Electric vehicle ecosystem development;

Carbon-neutral fuels; and

Circular economy initiatives.

Gazoo Racing ups the ante

Toyota’s performance arm, Gazoo Racing (GR), is also accelerating.

TSAM confirmed a new collaboration with SVR to establish a Toyota-approved local modification facility. This is a move expected to deepen GR’s footprint in South African motorsport.

The GR Cup Media Challenge will return as a seven-race series featuring the newly launched GR Corolla DAT, while a new GR Cup Rally Challenge will debut in the National Rally Championship using a rally-prepared GR Yaris.

Under the theme “Driving Through Disruption,” this year’s SOMI brought together media, industry leaders, policymakers and mobility partners to unpack global volatility, competitiveness and South Africa’s energy transition.

If 2025 tested resilience, Toyota appears determined to make 2026 a year of agility and continued dominance.