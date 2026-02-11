VW Group Africa marks 30 years of Polo production at Kariega plant

This year marks a major milestone for Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) as the German company celebrates both 75 years of operations in South Africa and 30 years of Polo production at its Kariega manufacturing plant in the Eastern Cape.

The Polo’s South African journey began in 1996 with the introduction of the Polo Classic, a four-door sedan positioned between the Citi Golf and the Golf/Jetta range. In its first year of production, 5, 460 units rolled off the assembly line. This quickly establishing the model as a firm favourite among local buyers.

Earned critical acclaim

The success of the Classic laid the foundation for the launch of the Polo hatchback in 1998. It would go on to become one of the country’s most recognisable and enduring vehicles.

Over the past three decades, the Polo has not only won over South African motorists, it has also earned critical acclaim. In 2003, an updated Polo Classic claimed the prestigious South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) Car of the Year award. The model repeated the feat in 2011, when the Polo was named joint Car of the Year. This further cemented its status as a benchmark in its segment.

To date, Kariega has produced four generations of the Polo. The latest model has been in production since 2021. The plant has evolved into a key strategic hub for Volkswagen’s global operations.

In 2024, Kariega became the sole manufacturing and export facility for the Polo destined for Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The plant now supplies vehicles to 38 international markets. This while continuing to serve South African customers.

UK now largest export market

That same year, VWGA recorded its highest-ever annual production volume. It built 167, 084 vehicles. Of these, 131, 485 Polos were exported, while 35, 599 Polos and Polo Vivos were sold locally. The plant also produces the performance-focused Volkswagen Polo GTI, adding a sporty dimension to the locally built line-up.

By the end of 2025, more than 2 million Polos had been manufactured at Kariega. Of these, 595, 043 units were sold in South Africa. This while 1, 421,960 were exported, with the UK emerging as the largest export destination.

Behind each Polo is a highly coordinated manufacturing process. On average, it takes three days and nearly 2, 000 sets of hands to build a single vehicle. With around 1, 400 individual parts coming together to create one of South Africa’s most successful automotive exports.

VWGA Production Director Ulrich Schwabe said the milestone reflects the dedication of the company’s workforce.

“Reaching 75 years in South Africa and 30 years of Polo production is a proud moment for our company, our Kariega plant and our employees,” he said. “Their skill, passion and commitment have been the driving force behind the Polo’s success. Both locally and internationally.”

