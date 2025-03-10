Motorists asked to exercise caution as four pupils die in crash

The Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has conveyed her condolences to the families of victims of a deadly accident that occurred on Monday morning.

The learners were travelling to school when their private scholar transport collided with a bicycle.

The fatal accident happened along the N12 westbound before the Putfontein offramp in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg.

It is alleged that the crash, which involved several vehicles, resulted in the tragic loss of life of four lower-grade pupils.

It was reported that the pupils, aged five, seven, eight, and nine, lost their lives, while four others were rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

In a statement, Diale-Tlabela said the department is deeply saddened by this accident and conveyed her condolences to families and loved ones of the victims.

“As a department, we continue to plead with drivers to be alert at all times, adhere to speed limits, exercise patience, ensure vehicles are roadworthy, and most importantly, make informed decisions that will save lives on our roads,” said Diale-Tlabela.

Passenger awareness is equally important

The MEC added that while drivers bear the greatest responsibility for decisions relating to road use, passenger activism and awareness were equally important.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish the actual cause of the multi-vehicle crash.

In August, a heavy contingent of Mpumalanga law enforcement officers impounded 26 scholar transport vehicles in a sweeping crackdown aimed at curbing the rising number of road fatalities involving schoolchildren across the province.

This decisive action came as the province grappled with the aftermath of several tragic accidents. These have claimed young lives and left communities devastated.

The urgency of these measures was underscored by an accident on the D2296 Road between Karino and Mbombela.

A minibus carrying schoolchildren collided with a bakkie and a truck, resulting in three deaths and 26 injuries.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, said the four pupils were from three different schools in Ekurhuleni, Tom Newby Primary School, Rynfield Primary School, and an ECD centre.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of these young learners whose lives were tragically cut short by this unfortunate incident,” said Chiloane. Department to support family of learners He assured the grieving families that the department is ready to support them. Chiloane said the deceased include two boy pupils in grades one and three, who were siblings from Tom Newby Primary School in Benoni, a Grade one boy pupil from Rynfield Primary School also in Benoni, and a grade R boy pupil from an early childhood development centre that is still to be identified. Additionally, another female learner in grade three from Rynfield Primary School is in critical condition as a result of the accident and has been admitted to a local hospital for urgent medical care. “The department’s psychosocial Support Unit has been dispatched to both Tom Newby and Rynfield Primary Schools to provide immediate counselling services to learners and educators in the aftermath of this devastating incident,” Chiloane added. The cause of the accident is still unknown, however the law enforcement organisations are currently looking into the conditions in order to determine the precise reason of the tragic accident.

