Motorists urged to exercise caution, vigilance this Easter weekend

Heavy traffic is anticipated on major routes, particularly in and out of KwaZulu-Natal, as is the norm during the Easter long weekend. Motorists are advised to prepare for potential adverse weather and challenging driving conditions.

Recent days brought widespread rainfall to KZN, with the season’s first snowfall reported early Wednesday in the southern Drakensberg and Lesotho.

Clear weather conditions expected

The South African Weather Service (Saws) confirmed that no further snowfall or heavy rain is expected. It anticipates clear conditions for the Easter weekend.

“No weather warnings are in place for the remainder of the weekend,” Saws stated, offering some relief for travellers.

Thania Dhoogra, chief operating officer of the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), noted that the busy Easter traffic season begins Thursday. She urged road users to brace for congestion, delays, and unpredictable weather.

“Be prepared for any eventuality, including rapidly changing conditions like thunderstorms, high winds, cold fronts, or thick mist,” Dhoogra said. The N3, a key route, is prone to such weather shifts. When combined with high traffic volumes and unexpected incidents, they may cause significant disruptions.

N3 travellers cautioned

Leisure travellers, buses, and taxis are expected to drive increased traffic on the N3, with heavy volumes projected to persist until 8pm on Monday. Ongoing construction along the N2 and N3 adds further complexity, with lane closures requiring extra caution from drivers.

Johan Jonke of Arrive Alive emphasised the importance of vehicle roadworthiness and driver vigilance.

“Ensure your vehicle is ready for the journey and stay cautious on the road,” he advised.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes, check weather updates, and allow extra travel time to navigate the busy period safely. With preparation and care, travelers can help ensure a smoother journey despite the expected challenges.

