Mounting backlog awaits staff at renovated Durban licence office

The Durban motor licence office officially reopened on Thursday following its closure two years after it was declared unsafe.

Located at the corner of Smiso Nkwanyana and Percy Osborn Roads, the centre was further damaged by the floods, forcing the relocation of services to the Umbilo motor licence office, including a staff complement of more than 60 employees.

Sipho Hlomuka, MEC for transport, community safety and liaison, said the closure of the centre has caused a serious backlog in the renewal and registration of vehicles, affecting vehicle owners and car dealerships.

“We wish to apologise to members of the public and our staff who have had to be inconvenienced during this period,” said Hlomuka.

“This centre conducts about 70 0000 vehicle transactions every month, making it the biggest in the province.”

He noted that the centre is also vital in the collection of revenue in the province.

“The [provincial] department of transport working with the department of public works had to look at the temporary arrangement, which gave birth to the current structure that opened to the public in June.”

According to Hlomuka, all services including the registration of vehicles, transfer of ownership, issuing of permits and other related services will be rendered at the centre.

