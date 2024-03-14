Move to rename KZN municipality after Buthelezi gets the nod

The IFP-led uMzinyathi district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is moving ahead with a plan to rename the district after the late IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

During an interview with Sunday World this week, mayor Petros Ngubane said the decision has already passed through council.

“The ANC nationally and provincially has not raised its objections or shown any desire to oppose it. This makes our work easier,” Ngubane said.

“As far as we are concerned, we have checked all the boxes. The process to name the municipality after uMntwana wakaPhindagngene [a reference to Buthelezi] is in motion.”

According to Ngubane, the move will leverage tourism spin-offs and help put the district on the map.

Battlefield route

The uMzinyathi covers predominantly the rural towns of Dundee, Nquthu, Greytown, and Pomeroy. It also houses four local councils – uMvoti, eNdumeni, Nquthu, and Umsinga.

It is strategically located along what is called the battlefield route, where a range of battles were fought between black people and colonial forces who wanted to hound them off their ancestral land.

Among the wars fought was the Battle of Isandlwana between the British army and the Zulu regiments in January 1879.

The Battle of Blood River, locally called Impi yaseNcome between the Voortrekkers and Zulu regiments was also fought in the same district.

The Zulus suffered the heaviest defeat during the Battle of Blood River, with the local Ncome River turning red with blood from casualties.

“If you look at Nongoma, for instance, they started late with the renaming process, but they are well ahead. Ours is long overdue,” Ngubane said.

Nongoma, a local municipality situated in the heart of Zululand, recently announced that it will change its name to King Zwelithini in honour of the late AmaZulu king.

Prince Mangosuthu Ultra Marathon

The uMzinyathi district is also gearing up to host the fifth installment of the Prince Mangosuthu Ultra Marathon, which has attracted top athletes from Africa and abroad.

Besides the attractive prize money, the two-town marathon from Dundee to Nquthu is used as a qualifier for the annual Comrade’s Marathon.

It is also a key event on the calendar of Athletics South Africa.

It will be the first time that the marathon is held without the presence of Buthelezi, who passed away on September 9 2023.

