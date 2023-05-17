Mozambican found selling explosives back in court next week

Police have nabbed three notorious suspects following an intelligence-driven operation by members of Phokeng K9 unit, crime intelligence, and Boitekong police over the weekend.

A 37-year-old Mozambican, Alfredo Mushongo, who was found in possession of stolen explosives, is due back in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on May 26 for bail application after he case was postponed on Monday.

He was arrested at the Sondela taxi rank in Boitekong outside Rustenburg, North West after police received a tip-off.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said: “The suspect [Alfredo Mushongo] was searched after information was received that he was selling explosives.

“During the search, 19 detonator fuses were found inside a backpack he was carrying. Preliminary investigations revealed that the explosives were allegedly stolen from one of the mines in the area.”

In a separate incident, a duo appeared before the Ventersdorp magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of possession of stolen gas cylinders.

Myburgh said Lungile Mtshubunge and Shingirai Lameck Rumhioa were intercepted while travelling in a truck transporting more than 540 gas cylinders.

It is alleged that the gas cylinders had been stolen in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

“The suspects, aged 23 and 36, were arrested on Saturday after they failed to account for the possession [of gas cylinders],” said Myburgh.

They were remanded in custody and are due back in court on Friday.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.