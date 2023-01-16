Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ back in court on Monday

Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy, a Mozambican accused of numerous abductions, will make his second appearance before the Thembisa magistrate’s court on Monday.

Nangy’s case was postponed last week to allow the state to seek a directive from the director of public prosecutions and finalise the extradition process. According to a police report, the 50-year-old suspect was nabbed at an upmarket estate in Centurion, Pretoria.

During the raid, the police confiscated a licensed 9mm firearm, 14 9mm cartridges, five cellphones, multiple bank cards for South African banks, as well as multiple South African and Mozambique sim cards.

National spokesperson for police, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said Nangy was apprehended following a warrant of arrest and an extradition request by the government of Mozambique.

“We received a warrant of arrest and an extradition request as early as July last year, where the Mozambique government indicated that there was a wanted suspect who could possibly be in the country,” said Mathe.

After his last court appearance, Nangy’s attorney Calvin Maile said the defence team was hoping for his client to be granted bail, stating that Nangy is a transport businessman operating between South Africa and Mozambique and is not on the run, but has permanent residency in South Africa.

