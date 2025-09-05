Mozambican man arrested after unleashing murderous attacks on girlfriends

A 26-year-old Mozambican national from Carousel View, in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, has provisionally abandoned his bail application at the Temba Magistrates’ Court following serious charges linked to violent crimes.

Lazarus Lito Anthonio is facing charges of murder for the killing of his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend, Kgaogelo Marota, and attempted murder of his current girlfriend, also aged 20.

District Prosecutor Sharon Nkadimeng added a charge of contravening a standing protection order.

According to the court records, on August 12, the Temba Magistrates’ Court issued a protection order in favour of Marota, prohibiting Anthonio from physically abusing her or entering her residence.

However, on August 21, Anthonio allegedly violated this order by going to Dubai Tavern in Maubane village, where he is accused of stabbing Marota, leading to her death.

Second victim survives attempt

Later that day, he allegedly attempted to kill his current girlfriend at his residence.

The National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] revealed that Anthonio was arrested in the early hours of August 22 after cops acted on information regarding his whereabouts.

The case has been postponed to October 17 for further investigations.

Lumka Mahanjana, NPA regional spokesperson, said they are not taking the charges lightly.

“The National Prosecuting Authority views these charges with utmost seriousness. The alleged violation of a protection order, followed by such tragic and violent acts, highlights the need for swift and thorough investigations to ensure justice is served.”

Child rape, murder severely punished

Meanwhile, on Monday another Mozambican national who has been within the South African borders illegally was sentenced to two life terms for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl from Orlando, in Soweto.

Phethe Sara Simiao, 25, was sentenced by the Johannesburg High Court for the abduction, rape, and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane in Soweto.

The brutal crime took place on 21 October 2024, when Simiao lured Amantle to his shack in Orlando East, where he sexually assaulted and strangled her. Her body was discovered two days later, following a community-led search. Simiao, who pleaded guilty, claimed he was intoxicated at the time but admitted his actions were unlawful.

