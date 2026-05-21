Mozambican man who raped and murdered a mentally-challenged child handed two life terms in prison

A Mozambican man who lured a mentally-fragile 11-year-old child with the promise of sweets before raping and strangling her in Gauteng has been handed two life sentences by the Lenasia Regional Court.

Jorge Tivane, a 21-year-old Mozambican national, pleaded guilty to the rape and murder committed in Kliptown, Soweto, on December 19 2022. He admitted to luring the girl into the bushes, raping her, and strangling her with a piece of clothing.

Victim’s body found in veld

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), police investigations revealed that Tivane was the last person seen with the child before her body was discovered in a nearby veld. DNA evidence recovered from clothing on the victim linked him directly to the crime.

NPA Gauteng regional spokesperson, Magaboke Mohlatlole, said the ruling was a significant victory for justice.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the sentencing of Jorge Tivane who was handed two terms of life imprisonment by the Lenasia Regional Court for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Kliptown.”

He emphasised the importance of investigative work in securing the conviction.

“Investigations led by Sergeant Mofokeng from Kliptown Police Station revealed that the 11-year-old was last seen walking with the accused towards a veld. Her body was later discovered strangled to death.”

‘Brutal, premeditated murder’

Mohlatlole said that during the trial, state prosecutor Tumi Maunye described the offence as brutal and premeditated, stressing the mental vulnerability of the victim.

“Maunye highlighted the profound and unending trauma inflicted on the victim’s family and the accused’s lack of remorse, calling for the maximum prescribed sentences,” he said.

Mohlatlole noted that forensic evidence was crucial in linking Tivane to the crime. “DNA evidence recovered from a piece of clothing found on the deceased’s body positively linked Tivane to the crime.”

He added that the case reflects the NPA’s broader mission to protect vulnerable members of society. “The NPA remains committed to prosecuting crimes against vulnerable members of society and ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence and child abuse.”

The court imposed life imprisonment for murder and life imprisonment for rape, underscoring the judiciary’s resolve to protect children and women from violent crimes.

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