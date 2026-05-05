MP Fadiel Adams arrested over alleged fraud linked to Sindiso Magaqa’s death

Member of Parliament and leader of the National Coloured Congress, Fadiel Adams, has been arrested.
Adams’s arrest comes after the police released a media statement on Tuesday, stating that they have issued an arrest warrant against him.
- Fadiel Adams, Member of Parliament and leader of the National Coloured Congress, has been arrested.
- The arrest followed a police-issued arrest warrant against Adams.
- The police publicized the warrant in a media statement on Tuesday.
- Details regarding the reasons for the arrest were not disclosed in the statement.
- The arrest marks a significant development for the National Coloured Congress leader.
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Adams's arrest comes after the police released a media statement on Tuesday, stating that they have issued an arrest warrant against him.