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MP Fadiel Adams arrested over alleged fraud linked to Sindiso Magaqa’s death

By Sunday World
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Arrest warrant out for MP Fadiel Adams in Magaqa murder-linked fraud probe
 Police have have arrested member of parliament Fadiel Adams. / Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Member of Parliament and leader of the National Coloured Congress, Fadiel Adams, has been arrested.

Adams’s arrest comes after the police released a media statement on Tuesday, stating that they have issued an arrest warrant against him.

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  • Fadiel Adams, Member of Parliament and leader of the National Coloured Congress, has been arrested.
  • The arrest followed a police-issued arrest warrant against Adams.
  • The police publicized the warrant in a media statement on Tuesday.
  • Details regarding the reasons for the arrest were not disclosed in the statement.
  • The arrest marks a significant development for the National Coloured Congress leader.
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Member of Parliament and leader of the National Coloured Congress, Fadiel Adams, has been arrested.

Adams's arrest comes after the police released a media statement on Tuesday, stating that they have issued an arrest warrant against him.

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