Mpho Moerane elected as Joburg’s new mayor

By Anelisa Sibanda
Mpho Moerane elected as mayor of Joburg

Johannesburg- Mpho Moerane has been elected as the city of Johannesburg’s new mayor.

This comes after the passing of the former mayor, Jolidee Matongo.

Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under the late mayor Jolidee Matongo’s administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

The announcement was made by the council on Friday afternoon.

“Mpho Moerane was the second amongst those who were interviewed by the ANC  and the feedback we got from the national officials was that, amongst the three who were very competent to be mayor, at that time the preference was Jolidee Matongo.”

 

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here. 

