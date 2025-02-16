MPL in hot water over academic fraud claims

A member of the Limpopo provincial legislature and ANC cadre Che Selane has gone back on his claims that some of the senior party leaders in the province bought their academic qualifications as pressure mounts to haul him before a disciplinary committee.

Speaking to Sunday World on Friday, Selane strangely refuted that the person making the damning utterances during an interview with local podcaster Fortune Maswanganyi was him.

“Are you sure that the person who was speaking during that interview was me? That was not myself (sic). Play that video now to prove that the person in that clip was me,” said Selane.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

