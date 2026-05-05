MPs want answers from Buti Manamela over NSFAS board decision

Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education is set to engage Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela following his decision to place the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) under administration.

The move was announced on Tuesday, with Professor Hlengani Mathebula appointed to lead the intervention at the student funding body, which has been dogged by recurring governance and operational failures.

Portfolio committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie said it was important that the incoming administrator account fully for the work done during the intervention.

“We are hopeful that in the incoming administrator’s terms of reference, DHET makes it clear that an administration close-out report must be submitted, and we as the committee are also privileged with it,” said Letsie.

‘Unresolved governance problems’

The portfolio committee has also raised concern over the latest decision to place NSFAS under administration, describing it as a sign of unresolved governance problems at the institution.

“The repeated placement of NSFAS under administration is deeply concerning. It means that since 2018, the entity has had three administrators appointed to address persistent governance failures, non-compliance with legal recommendations, poor management of student allowances…” Letsie said in a statement.

The latest development comes amid further instability at the organisation. Two board members resigned last week, including former interim chairperson Mugwena Maluleke.

EFF blasts CEO appointment process

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Sihle Lonzi has raised serious questions over alleged political interference in the process to appoint a new NSFAS chief executive.

In a formal letter dated April 30, Lonzi asked Manamela to clarify whether he engaged selected members of the NSFAS board on or around April 13 outside formal board structures and without a properly constituted agenda.

He also requested clarity on the legal basis for such engagement, including whether the minister influenced discussions around the appointment of a new chief executive officer.

Lonzi further asked whether the minister instructed board members to delay the CEO appointment process or refrain from convening until he had been briefed.

Lonzi seeks clarity on ‘political consultations’

The letter also raises concerns over what Lonzi described as “political consultations” linked to the CEO appointment. He questioned who was consulted, in what capacity, and whether such consultations were appropriate for an operational decision that falls within the mandate of the NSFAS board.

Additional questions focus on whether any written instructions, records, or minutes were produced from the engagement and whether the actions align with governance principles under the NSFAS and Public Finance Management acts.

Lonzi argued that engaging selected board members outside collective structures risks weakening the authority of the board and undermining established governance processes within the institution.

The concerns come amid Sunday World reporting about the internal tensions at NSFAS, including allegations that Manamela interfered in the chief executive appointment process.

However, Manamela’s spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, has already denied the claims.

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