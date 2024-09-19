Mpumalanga cops pounce on zama-zamas, confiscate equipment

In a determined crackdown on illegal mining, Mpumalanga police arrested four foreign nationals over the course of two consecutive days, seizing illegal mining equipment and gold-bearing materials in the process.

On Tuesday, two undocumented Mozambicans, aged 23 and 29, were apprehended in Pilgrim’s Rest during an intelligence-driven operation.

“Our officers responded swiftly to a tip-off about illegal mining activities in the river at Pilgrim’s Rest, a historic tourist site,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“Upon arrival, many suspects fled, but we managed to corner two individuals and confiscate equipment they were using.

“The very next day, police arrested two more undocumented individuals, this time Zimbabwean nationals, aged 25 and 42, at an undisclosed nature reserve.

“In this operation, our officers worked closely with field rangers and were able to intercept two suspects who were caught red-handed.

“The rest of the group scattered into the surrounding bushes, but we will continue to pursue them.”

Operation Vala Umgodi

The arrests were part of the broader Operation Vala Umgodi, an initiative targeting illegal mining, which remains a persistent issue in Mpumalanga.

“Illegal mining is not only a criminal offence, but it also causes significant environmental damage and poses a great risk to the safety of those involved. We are vigilant in our efforts to stop these activities,” Mdhluli said.

Both cases saw the confiscation of illegal mining tools and gold-bearing materials, a key indicator of the scope of the illicit operations.

Police are now working with the Department of Home Affairs to determine the legal status of all four individuals, and they are expected to face multiple charges, including the contravention of the Immigration Act.

“We will continue to regularly visit these hotspots and dismantle illegal mining operations. Our intelligence teams are working tirelessly to track down other members of these groups who managed to escape,” said Mdhluli.

Safety of illegal miners

Acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the police for clamping down on these illegal mining operations while also issuing a stern warning.

“We will not hesitate to disrupt illegal mining operations wherever they occur. These activities not only affect our natural resources but also endanger lives,” he said.

Mkhwanazi went on to highlight the dangers faced by miners themselves.

“Apart from the environmental harm, we are gravely concerned about the safety of those involved.

“Illegal mining sites are dangerous, and often there is infighting between different groups that can result in the loss of life,” Mkhwanazi said.

With these latest arrests, the police in Mpumalanga remain firm in their resolve to combat illegal mining across the province, warning that further operations are planned.

The four suspects arrested at the nature reserve and Pilgrim’s Rest will be appearing in court soon to face charges related to illegal mining and violation of immigration regulations.

