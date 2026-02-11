Mpumalanga cops probe deadly pit bull attack on mentally challenged man

Mpumalanga police are investigating the circumstances under which a man with mental challenges was mauled to death by two pit bulls and other dogs while walking past a scrapyard in Waterval Boven after midnight.

The fatal attack occurred at around 2am on Wednesday, according to provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane.

“Police in Waterval Boven are investigating an inquest following an incident in which a man was attacked and killed by pit bulls in the early hours of today,” said Ndubane.

Victim walking past premises at 2am

“Further investigation indicates that the incident occurred at around 02h00, when the deceased was passing by the premises and the dogs allegedly escaped from the yard. Police were only alerted at approximately 05h10.”

Ndubane said police and emergency services responded to the scene, where the victim was certified dead and his family was informed.

“The lifeless body of the man was found lying on the road next to the scrapyard. Preliminary investigations revealed that two pit bulls and three other dogs belong to the owner of the scrapyard. The pit bulls were reportedly found with blood on their mouths,” said Ndubane.

Police probing scrapyard owner

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

“We urge dog owners to ensure that their animals are properly secured within their yards or premises. This will help… to prevent such tragic incidents,” he said.

Police have opened an inquest docket to investigate the incident.

